VMT verifica que transporte público preste servicio con normalidad

Alma Vilches
@AlmaCoLatino
El director de Transporte Terrestre del VMT, Ismael Flores, verificó la mañana de este sábado en la terminal de buses Nuevo Amanecer, Soyapango, que el servicio del transporte colectivo sea brindando con normalidad, se cumplan los recorridos, tengan su documentación en regla y cumplan con las condiciones técnicas.
Durante la inspección los equipos constataron que las unidades del transporte cuenten con extintores, llanta en buen estado y de repuesto, portar el tarifario visible, la ruta, el origen y destino se encuentre visible.
Flores señaló que desde el inicio del Plan Verano 2023, el VMT ha impuesto más de 200 multas de tránsito; mientras que, en el dato consolidado con la Policía Nacional Civil (PNC), del 1 al 8 de abril se reportan más de 6,300 multas, de las cuales el 20% corresponde al transporte público, siendo una de las faltas más recurrentes no portar el carné de conductor.
“Actualmente tenemos la campaña Sé Responsable, que busca crear conciencia en los conductores de todo tipo de vehículo para tener unas vacaciones seguras, el llamado a la población es que si se va a consumir bebidas embriagantes, lo mejor es ceder el timón a un responsable, para así evitar incidentes en la vía”, enfatizó el funcionario.
