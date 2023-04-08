Protección Civil reporta 37 lesionados y 5 fallecidos en accidentes viales

Alma Vilches
@AlmaCoLatino
El director general de Protección, Luis Amaya, detalló que en el informe preliminar del Plan Verano 2023 en las últimas 24 horas se reportan 37 accidentes de tránsito, que dejaron 37 personas lesionadas, 5 fallecidos y 5 conductores peligrosos detenidos.
Las principales causas de los siniestros viales son el abuso de la velocidad al momento de conducir, la distracción al volante y el uso del celular.
“Estamos a pocos días que finalicen las vacaciones de Semana Santa, es cuando incrementa la afluencia de turistas, por eso reiteramos a la población acatar las recomendaciones que brindamos a fin de salvaguardar sus vidas”, expresó Amaya.
Asimismo, han ocurrido 23 incendios de los cuales 2 son forestales, 17 en maleza, 1 estructural y 3 en basureros; asimismo, se contabilizan 36 rescates acuáticos, de estos 20 son rescates simples y profundos.
Amaya destacó que en las últimas horas hay cero fallecidos por inmersión, regularmente en años anteriores era cuando se tenía el pico más alto de muertes por esta causa.
Due to their grace and beauty, manisa escort girls attract the most attention among very demanding clients such as businessmen, celebrities and executives. They provide perfect order to every state and their services are complete. Going to hotels and private homes are services that characterize the surplus of women. Most customers mostly make hotel reservations and prefer these ladies. They tend to be very discreet and characterize them not only as predatory sexuality, but also as an unforgettable companion. You can hire the services of our ladies, which you will undoubtedly enjoy every moment of your togetherness, in a fast and simple way. And if everything slows you down a little, common sense is one of the most precious qualities of our escort ladies. Are you still considering making a female reservation or not? Enter to see the profiles of the girls on our site.
Due to their grace and beauty, karabük escort girls attract the most attention among very demanding clients such as businessmen, celebrities and executives. They provide perfect order to every state and their services are complete. Going to hotels and private homes are services that characterize the surplus of women. Most customers mostly make hotel reservations and prefer these ladies. They tend to be very discreet and characterize them not only as predatory sexuality, but also as an unforgettable companion. You can hire the services of our ladies, which you will undoubtedly enjoy every moment of your togetherness, in a fast and simple way. And if everything slows you down a little, common sense is one of the most precious qualities of our escort ladies. Are you still considering making a female reservation or not? Enter to see the profiles of the girls on our site.
Due to their grace and beauty, zonguldak escort girls attract the most attention among very demanding clients such as businessmen, celebrities and executives. They provide perfect order to every state and their services are complete. Going to hotels and private homes are services that characterize the surplus of women. Most customers mostly make hotel reservations and prefer these ladies. They tend to be very discreet and characterize them not only as predatory sexuality, but also as an unforgettable companion. You can hire the services of our ladies, which you will undoubtedly enjoy every moment of your togetherness, in a fast and simple way. And if everything slows you down a little, common sense is one of the most precious qualities of our escort ladies. Are you still considering making a female reservation or not? Enter to see the profiles of the girls on our site.