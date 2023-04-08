Captura de exmilitar es positivo para víctimas de El Mozote: CRISTOSAL

Gloria Silvia Orellana
@DiarioCoLatino
David Morales, abogado acusador de CRISTOSAL, que junto a la Asociación Tutela Legal «Dra María Julia Hernández» , representan los intereses de las víctimas en el caso de El Mozote y sitios aledaños, calificó de «positiva» la detención del ex militar, Roberto Antonio Garay Saravia.
«Garay Saravia será llevado ante un juez y podrá enfrentar una deportación. Es una noticia positiva para las víctimas que esperan que avance la justicia tanto de la Masacre de El Mozote como El Calabozo», señaló Morales.
Asimismo, reiteró que la detención del ex militar es producto de una «seria investigación» por parte de la HRVWCC, que obtuvo pruebas sobre la participación del exmilitar en estos casos de Lesa Humanidad.
«El Centro de Crímenes de Guerra y Violadores de Derechos Humanos (HRVWCC) ha hecho una investigación seria de la participación de Garay Saravia», afirmó Morales.
«En contraste con lo ocurrido en Estados Unidos. En El Salvador el Sistema Judicial y la Fiscalía General de la República, y del mismo gobierno a través de sus comisiones y acciones no han permitido el avance serio de investigar en este tipo de masacres, en especial de El Mozote», reafirmó Morales.
Morales reprochó que el Caso de El Mozote y lugares aledaños estaba avanzando en su Instrucción, y a punto de pasar a una Vista Pública se destituyó al Juez Jorge Guzmán, quien había llevado el caso por cinco años de investigación y reunión de pruebas.
«El Juez Guzmán, que impulsó este caso fue destituido de manera inconstitucional en una purga judicial que impulso la presidencia de la república, que aprobó la Asamblea Legislativa y ejecutó la Corte Suprema de Justicia», señaló.
«Esta purga judicial tiene el objetivo de minar la independencia judicial y controlar las actuaciones más importantes del poder judicial, que ahora está sometida a otros intereses», puntualizó Morales.
