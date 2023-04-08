Controlan incendio en reserva forestal de Panamá

TeleSUR
El Ministerio de Ambiente de Panamá informó que fue controlado el incendio de masa vegetal que fue registrado en la Reserva Forestal La Yeguada, ubicada en la provincia de Veraguas.
Mediante una nota de prensa, el ente indicó el jueves que «pasadas 24 horas de trabajo se logró controlar el incendio de masa vegetal», que dejó más de 100 hectáreas afectadas.
«Personal de la Fuerza de Tarea Conjunta: Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, Cuerpo de Bomberos, Guardaparques, brigadistas y voluntarios, participaron en las labores de extinción utilizando técnicas como rondas corta fuego y bombas de mochila con agua», precisó
De acuerdo con el jefe de operaciones de los Bomberos de la Zona Regional de Veraguas, Efraín Gutiérrez, aunque el incendio fue controlado, fueron realizadas inspecciones en el área para prevenir que se reiniciara.
Por su parte, el teniente coronel del Benemérito Cuerpo de Bomberos de Panamá (BCBP), Ángel Delgado, citado por medios locales, acotó que aproximadamente a las 17H00 (hora local) del jueves fue sofocado el siniestro que afectó en su mayoría arboles de pino.
Las autoridades competentes iniciarán las investigaciones para determinar las causas del incendio, que fue reportado en horas de la tarde del miércoles.
El Ministerio de Ambiente explicó que el incendio ocurrió en el área norte de la reserva, zona que se caracteriza por fuertes vientos que también afectaron los trabajos de extinción.
