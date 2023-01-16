Un bebé y su madre de 17 años entre las víctimas: un tiroteo atribuido a «pandillas» deja seis muertos en California

Tomado de Univisión
Seis personas, incluida una madre de 17 años y su bebé de 6 meses, murieron en un tiroteo la madrugada de este lunes en una casa en el centro de California, sin que se conozca de momento las motivaciones detrás del crimen.
Según informó la oficina del alguacil, las autoridades buscan a al menos a dos sospechosos.
Los agentes respondieron alrededor de las 3:30 am a los informes de múltiples disparos, dijo la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Tulare.
“En realidad, el informe fue que un tirador activo estaba en el área debido a la cantidad de tiros que se estaban disparando”, dijo el alguacil Mike Boudreaux a los periodistas.
Los agentes encontraron dos víctimas muertas en la calle y una tercer fallecido en la entrada de la residencia, dijo Boudreaux.
Se encontraron otras tres víctimas más dentro de la casa, incluido un hombre que aún estaba vivo pero que luego murió en un hospital.
Sospechosos del tiroteo en California
El alguacil dijo que los investigadores están buscando al menos a dos sospechosos y creen que hay una conexión de pandillas con los asesinatos.
La oficina del alguacil realizó una orden de registro relacionada con narcóticos en la residencia la semana pasada, dijo Boudreaux.
