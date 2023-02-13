Última semana se caracterizó por feminicidios y suicidios

Redacción Nacionales
@DiarioCoLatino
En la última semana, se han reportado al menos cinco feminicidios en diferentes puntos del país; tres de ellos fueron ejecutados por la pareja o expareja sentimental de la víctima, según los reportes policiales. Este fin de semana, el presidente de la República, Nayib Bukele, se reunió con el Gabinete de seguridad y el fiscal general para abordar el tema, pero hasta el cierre de la nota, no se había informado sobre las acciones que harían las autoridades.
“Esta noche el presidente Nayib Bukele se reúne con el Gabinete de Seguridad para discutir la estrategia contra los feminicidios suscitados en los últimos días en nuestro país”, fue el Tweet que colocó la cuenta oficial de Casa Presidencial a las 00:26 de este domingo; en la foto se observó al ministro de la Defensa Nacional, René Francis Merino Monroy, al Ministro de Justicia y Seguridad Pública, Gustavo Villatoro, al director de la PNC, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas y al fiscal general, Rodolfo Delgado.
Los feminicidios que se dieron durante la semana ascienden a cinco. El más reciente, hasta el cierre de esta nota, sucedió el sábado por la tarde en el municipio de El Carmen, en La Unión. Presuntamente ocurrió un feminicidio y suicidio, la PNC confirmó el hecho y sostuvo que la información preliminar indicaba que un hombre de 55 años le habría quitado la vida a su compañera de vida y luego se suicidó.
Vecinos de Olomega identificaron a la víctima como Estela Márquez Sirias, fue aparentemente asesinada a manos de su esposo, Ricardo Antonio Ramos. El martes 7 de febrero, la PNC procesó un doble homicidio en la colonia Monte Santa María, en Soyapango, donde Fernando Orellana Quintanilla, de 66 años, presuntamente asesinó a su compañera, Milagro del Carmen Villalta Orellana, de 58 años, posterior al asesinato de su compañea, este se suicidó.
Ese día, luego de una fuerte discusión, Ramón Antonio Martínez Rodríguez, de 65 años, asesinó a su compañera de vida, Nancy María Contreras, de 40 años, con arma blanca, en la colonia La Esperanza, La Unión. Nancy ya había denunciado ser víctima de violencia por parte de su pareja, que, dicho sea de paso, es el segundo feminicidio que comete, ya que anteriormente había asesinado a su expareja y se le condenó a una pena de prisión de 15 años, transcurrido el tiempo, salió en libertad. El victimario fue detenido por la policía.
También, el miércoles 8 de febrero, Miguel Ángel Jiménez Aguilera, exalcalde del Puerto de La Libertad, supuestamente asesinó a su pareja Krissia Muñoz y luego se quitó la vida; un caso que generó muchas dudas sobre si fue suicidio o asesinato. Los cuerpos fueron encontrados en horas de la tarde del miércoles, al interior de una vivienda ubicada en avenida Los Calamares, en la residencial Vía del Mar, Nuevo Cuscatlán.
En otro hecho lamentable, las autoridades investigan la muerte de Yesenia Beatriz Sandoval, de 34 años; cuyo cuerpo fue encontrado con un lazo en un aparente suicidio junto a su hijo de 8 años. Los cuerpos fueron encontrados por el esposo y padre de las víctimas, quien sostuvo que salió en la mañana a trabajar y, al regresar en horas de la tarde, encontró a su mujer y su hijo muertos.
Según fuentes extraoficiales, los investigadores de la PNC detuvieron la madrugada de este domingo a Iván Alexander Palma García esposo y padre de las víctimas, a quien se le acusa del delito de inducción al suicidio. De enero a diciembre de 2022, de acuerdo con el monitoreo que realizan de medios de comunicación, la Organización de Mujeres Salvadoreñas por la Paz (ORMUSA) registró que 19 mujeres fueron asesinadas a manos de sus parejas como resultado de la violencia en el ámbito de confianza o familiar.
ORMUSA señaló, con base al “monitoreo de noticias”, que al cierre del año 2022 ocurrieron al menos 68 casos de muertes violentas de mujeres y feminicidios en el país.
ORMUSA también ha denunciado que en las políticas de seguridad del Gobierno no contempla ninguna para el tema de la violencia intrafamiliar.
