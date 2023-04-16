Incendio en Cojutepeque deja 3 viviendas quemadas y 6 personas con crisis nerviosa y con quemaduras leves

Samuel Amaya
@SamuelAmaya98
El Cuerpo de Bomberos de El Salvador sofocó esta tarde un incendio registrado en tres viviendas en Colonia El Huerto, Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán. De momento, no se reportan personas fallecidas.
Socorristas de Cruz Roja Salvadoreña (CRS) de la seccional Cojutepeque atendieron a personas que presentaron crisis nerviosas y quemaduras leves, entre ellos menores de edad.
“Nuestro personal de seccional Cojutepeque ha atendido hasta el momento a 6 personas con crisis nerviosas y quemaduras leves”, informó la CRS en sus redes sociales, mientras que mostraba fotografías de las personas con quemaduras.
Bomberos de El Salvador trabajó para extinguir las llamas y evitar que se propagara en la zona. Mientras que Cruz Roja Salvadoreña prestó una ambulancia y 10 voluntarios para atender el incendio.
