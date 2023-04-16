Página de inicio » Nacionales » Incendio en Cojutepeque deja 3 viviendas quemadas y 6 personas con crisis nerviosa y con quemaduras leves

Incendio en Cojutepeque deja 3 viviendas quemadas y 6 personas con crisis nerviosa y con quemaduras leves

Redacción Nacionales 16 abril, 2023 Nacionales Comentarios 395 Vistas

Samuel Amaya

@SamuelAmaya98

El Cuerpo de Bomberos de El Salvador sofocó esta tarde un incendio registrado en tres viviendas en  Colonia El Huerto, Cojutepeque, Cuscatlán. De momento, no se reportan personas fallecidas.

Socorristas de Cruz Roja Salvadoreña (CRS) de la seccional Cojutepeque atendieron a personas que presentaron crisis nerviosas y quemaduras leves, entre ellos menores de edad.

“Nuestro personal de seccional Cojutepeque ha atendido hasta el momento a 6 personas con crisis nerviosas y quemaduras leves”, informó la CRS en sus redes sociales, mientras que mostraba fotografías de las personas con quemaduras.

Bomberos de El Salvador trabajó para extinguir las llamas y evitar que se propagara en la zona. Mientras que Cruz Roja Salvadoreña prestó una ambulancia y 10 voluntarios para atender el incendio.

Ver también

En tiempo de persecución, se debe seguir el camino de Jesús dice el padre Sandoval

Samuel Amaya @SamuelAmaya98 El padre Fredy Sandoval presidió hoy la homilía en la Cripta de …

7 Comentarios

  1. Droiderbex
    16 abril, 2023 at 10:07 PM

    Hi! Look at great content!
    https://youtu.be/xX5kLAfQW30

    Responder
  2. Droiderbex
    16 abril, 2023 at 9:02 PM

    Hello! See beautiful video!
    https://youtube.com/@DroiderReview

    Responder
  3. Droiderbex
    16 abril, 2023 at 7:56 PM

    Hi! Look at great video!
    https://youtu.be/aXGPFj1Hh40

    Responder
  4. Root-apkbex
    16 abril, 2023 at 7:52 PM

    Workshop application from glorified application developer. Out of place value empty flash memory for installations – 136 MB, copy to flash drive old entertainment, application and old photos for obvious completion assemblies useful files. Essential rule – fresh version main program. Android 6+, take it seriously, because of inappropriate system provisions, you pick up brakes with download. About prevalence of programs you can watch by quantity players, uploaders this application – views from Google Play it turned out 28310939. Your version guaranteed will processed metric. Lets make an attempt rate coolness this programs. The first is exemplary and nice picture. The second is interesting and insane program design. The third is conveniently placed keys control. Eventually we install quality application. Added version for Android – 6, at new version cured designated instability because of which graphics artifacts. We have added version file from 25.02.23 – install this archive, if installed bad version applications. Register to our users, in order to download only needed programs, provided by the developer.

    Go to page

    References:
    [url=https://www.reporter-channel.com/2-ormas-bentrok-saling-rusak/#comment-392716]Install on the file archive new toys and programs for Google OS[/url] [url=http://general-may-year.pornoautor.com/path-of-exile/7979108/download-on-the-forum-new-games-and-applications-for-android]Download on the forum new games and applications for Android[/url] [url=https://tipsmafia.org/kalyan-night-chart/#comment-312230]Search on the portal new toys and programs for Android OS[/url] 6943701

    Responder
  5. Droiderbex
    16 abril, 2023 at 6:49 PM

    Hey! See great video!
    https://youtu.be/IpB_vR7Q9pc

    Responder
  6. Droiderbex
    16 abril, 2023 at 5:44 PM

    Hey! Watch new video!
    https://youtu.be/aXGPFj1Hh40

    Responder
  7. Çanakkale Arabada Sevişen Escort
    16 abril, 2023 at 5:22 PM

    Çanakkale escort bayanlar ile sevgili tadında özel bir beraberlik yaşamak sizin en doğal hakkınızdır. Bayanlar seksüel dürtülerinin tatmininden başka bir şey istemeyen bir erkekle tanışmak talip titizler. Bir erkeği heyecanlandırmayı ve sonsuz şehvetini hissetmeyi seviyorlar. Seni baştan çıkarmaya ve bunun için en seksi iç çamaşırlarını giymeye bayılacaklar. Eğer istersen, beraberliğinizin başında sana hoş anlar yaşatırlar. Yaramaz bir randevu için onlarla nerede buluşmak istediğin sana kalmış. Seni en çok nasıl azdırabilirler merak ediyoruz? Ama kıyafetlilerini öyle bir seçeceğine güvenilir olabilirsiniz ki, evvela göğüslerine mi yoksa popolarına mı bakacağınızı bilemezsiniz. En iyi parçanın neye benzediğini görmek için aslında heyecanlılar. Bir penisi öyle bir şekilde şımartmak bayanları çok heyecanlandırıyor.

    Responder

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

© 1890-2019 Diario Co Latino | Todos los derechos reservados. Publicación de la Sociedad Cooperativa de Empleados de Diario Latino de R. L.