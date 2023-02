Trabajan contrarreloj para encontrar sobrevivientes del sismo en Turquía y Siria

(230207) -- ELBISTAN, Feb. 7, 2023 (Xinhua) -- People conduct rescue work in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras Province, T¨¹rkiye, Feb. 7, 2023. The death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern T¨¹rkiye rose to 3,549, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan upon declaring that a three-month state of emergency is enacted in 10 affected provinces. Meanwhile, the number of wounded people stood at 21,103, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in an update. Two major earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes hit the province of Kahramanmaras Monday. (Xinhua/Shadati)