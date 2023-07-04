In extremis: la selección femenina empata ante Puerto Rico al último minuto para meterse a las semifinales de los Juegos Centroamericanos 

Rebeca Henríquez
@RebeHenriquez
La selección femenina de El Salvador sufrió anoche pero consiguió el boleto a las semifinales en los Juegos Centroamericanos y del caribe San Salvador 2023, en un partido no apto para cardiacos donde Brenda Cerén puso el gol del empate en el último minuto. En próximo rival que tendrán las jugadoras será ante Venezuela el miércoles.
El resultado temprano que la selección mayor femenina consiguió sobre los primeros 5 minutos del partido con el gol de Danya Gutiérrez se le escapó a los 21′, tras el descuento que puso la jugadora puertorriqueña Jailene de Jesús.
A pesar del esfuerzo en el primer tiempo el equipo del técnico de Erick Acuña dio oportunidad a las rivales de tomar la ventaja con el 2-1, luego de que Jesús puso el doblete.
El segundo tiempo estuvo marcado de intensas llegadas al área de la portera puertorriqueña, mayormente las jugadas comandadas por Brenda Cerén quién generó mayor peligro en la zona. No fue hasta el minuto 89, luego de las insistencias, que la jugadora del Atlas de México le dio el gol tan anhelado al equipo para pasar a la siguiente fase.
