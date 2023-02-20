El Salvador a un paso del Mundial Sub -17

Rebeca Henríquez
@RebeHenriquez
La selección nacional sub-17 clasificó a los cuartos de final del Premundial de la misma categoría de la CONCACAF, al vencer a Trinidad y Tobago en los octavos, con un marcador de 3-2, que lo puso en la siguiente ronda en donde se enfrentará a México, por uno de los boletos a la Copa del Mundo que se disputará a finales de este año.
La escuadra cuscatleca buscará uno de los cuatro pases a la Copa Mundo de la categoría a través del encuentro ante México, que mantiene una racha invicta hasta las últimas instancias con goleadas a sus rivales y con quien deberá asumir un encuentro con mayor confianza y carácter para llegar al Mundial .
Las semifinales se disputarán este viernes 24, en horario de 4 y 7 de la noche, y la gran final se jugará el domingo 26 a las 4 de la tarde. Las cuatro selecciones que clasifiquen a las semifinales se agenciarán automáticamente el boleto para disputar el Mundial Sub-17 Perú 2023.
