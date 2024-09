Ejército israelí afirma haber atacado hoy 220 objetivos de Hizbulá

(240926) -- SAKSAKIYEH (LEBANON), Sept. 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2024 shows vehicles damaged in Israeli airstrikes in Saksakiyeh, South Lebanon. As of Thursday, the total death toll from the Israel-Hezbollah clashes since last October has reached 1,540, with injuries totaling 5,410, according to the Lebanese health ministry. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)