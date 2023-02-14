Ejecutivo solicita 30 días más de Régimen de Excepción 

Samuel Amaya
@SamuelAmaya98
La Asamblea Legislativa aprobará este día, en sesión Plenaria, la undécima prórroga al régimen de excepción a petición del Gabinete de Seguridad que lo presentó hace unos minutos.
El ministro de Justicia y Seguridad Pública, Gustavo Villatoro, afirmó que el Régimen de Excepción «no terminará hasta que capturemos al último pandillero». De momento, se han capturado a más de 62 mil presuntos pandilleros.
«Enfrentaremos a esos terroristas para que los salvadoreños tengan el país que merecen», destacó Villatoro.
El ministro de la Defensa Nacional, René Francis Merino Monroy, comentó que «la población exige que se prorrogue esta herramienta de seguridad, ya que gracias a ella los estudiantes podrán asistir a las aulas sin temor de ser amenazados por las pandillas».
Esta herramienta estatal será prolongada por 30 días más, llegado así al año de régimen de excepción.
