Después de la tercera derrota de McCarthy la Cámara de Representantes aplaza votación hasta el mediodía del miércoles

Tomado de Univisión
El líder republicano Kevin McCarthy no consiguió ser nombrado presidente de la Cámara de Representantes en las tres primeras rondas de votación celebradas el martes, lo que lo convierte en el primer caso del tipo en casi un siglo.
La cuarta votación está prevista para este miércoles después del mediodía.
El voto disidente de 20 representantes del Partido Republicano a favor de Jim Jordan impidió a McCarthy convertirse en el sucesor de la demócrata Nancy Pelosi. Los demócratas votaron disciplinadamente por el nuevo líder de su bancada, Hakeem Jeffries.
McCarthy necesitaba 218 votos, por lo que solo se podía permitir perder cuatro de los 222 diputados de su bancada.
» Aquí nos quedaremos hasta que ganemos«, dijo McCarthy a los periodistas, y agregó que los números «cambiarán eventualmente». Pero no proporcionó evidencia de cómo. Presionado aún más sin embargo, el aspirante a la presidencia de la Cámara de Representantes le dijo a CNN: «Conozco el camino».
Ken Buck, un representante conservador republicano por Colorado que apoyó a McCarthy, dijo que cree que el líder republicano eventualmente perderá más votos, incluyendo el suyo, si la votación se prolonga.
McCarthy llegó a la votación sin haber asegurado los votos
En la primera ronda de votos, la representante republicana Elise Stefanik, una ferviente partidaria de Donald Trump, presentó ante la Cámara la candidatura de McCarthy como un reputado conservador que se había ganado ser el ‘speaker’, como se conoce el cargo e inglés.
Para la segunda ronda, fue el propio Jordan quien postuló a McCarthy. Justo despúes de su mensaje pidiendo votar por McCarthy, el representante por Florida Matt Gaetz postuló a Jordan para el cargo. Acabó reuniendo los 20 votos disidentes.
Las votaciones se producen tras semanas de incertidumbre por las duras negociaciones de McCarthy con los diputados republicanos que habían anunciado su voto en contra.
De hecho, las negociaciones se prolongaron hasta la mañana del martes, día que normalmente hubiera sido de celebración para los nuevos congresistas.
