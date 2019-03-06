Senador Patrick Leahy: ¿Cuándo enjuiciarán a los asesinos intelectuales de Berta Cáceres?

Redacción CRITERIO

Tegucigalpa.- El senador estadounidense Patrick Leahy con ocasión del tercer aniversario del asesinato de Berta Cáceres, se preguntó cuándo enjuiciarán a los asesinos intelectuales de la ambientalista hondureña.

“Así que hoy (ayer), tres años después, hay algunos que concibieron, o conocieron, el plan para asesinar a Berta Cáceres que no han sido acusados. Y la pregunta, tres años después, ¿cuándo

se les cobrará? ¿Cuándo serán llevados a la justicia?”

Remarcó que hay fuerzas poderosas dentro del gobierno hondureño que están fuera del alcance del sistema de justicia hondureño, y el Fiscal General lo reconoce.

Patrick Leahy es uno de los senadores que definen la ayuda de Estados Unidos al exterior.

Three years ago yesterday, Berta Caceres, an indigenous rights activist in Honduras who had been a vocal opponent of the construction of a hydroelectric dam that threatened the territory of the Lenka people, was murdered in her home.

That cowardly crime, about which I have spoken many times, was the culmination of years of harassment and threats against her life, and it was by no means an isolated case. At the time, it was only the latest of scores of assassinations of social activists who protested against the confiscation of land, forced evictions, and infrastructure development involving corrupt payoffs to circumvent environmental and social safeguards, and against abuses by Honduran security forces. Nobody has been punished for any of those other, similar, crimes.

I did not know Berta Caceres, but I knew of her. I remember when she was awarded the prestigious Goldman Environmental Prize. And I remember the disgust and outrage I felt when I learned that she had been murdered. I remember thinking that whoever would murder Berta Caceres, a charismatic leader who was recognized not only in her native country but around the world, must have been confident that they would never see the inside of a jail cell. Because in Honduras only a small fraction of homicides, not to mention other violent crimes, ever results in conviction. Impunity, and the corruption that enables it, is a way of life there.

It was no surprise that in the days and weeks after Berta Caceres was murdered, the Honduran police tried to cover it up. It was only because of international pressure, including by the U.S. Embassy, that the fraudulent “investigation” did not end there, as so often happens in Honduras when the victim is not someone of notoriety.

Eventually, last November, after what seemed like interminable foot dragging, a trial resulted in the conviction of seven of those involved. That was a significant achievement, considering that absent international pressure Berta Caceres’ case would have faded from memory like all the others. That trial also implicated top officials of the hydroelectric company DESA, one of whom is still awaiting trial three years later. I was a prosecutor before I became a Senator. I prosecuted many murder cases. While premeditated murder is a horrific crime, it is often relatively easy to prove. And in Berta Caceres’ case, there was a lot of evidence. So to those who ask why, three years later, we are still waiting for justice, I think the answer is obvious. There are powerful forces within the Honduran Government who are beyond the reach of the Honduran justice system, and the Attorney General recognizes that.

So today, three years later, there are some who conceived of, or knew of, the plan to murder Berta Caceres who have not been charged. And the question, three years later, is when will they be charged? When will they be brought to justice?

Neither I, nor the world, have forgotten Berta Caceres. Our desire to see justice done in her case is as strong today as it was three years ago not only because of the importance it has for her family and her community, but for the larger cause of justice in Honduras. Impunity is a powerful, evil force, but I believe the whole truth about this crime will eventually be known.

Beyond Berta Caceres’ case, the central question is whether the Honduran Government is serious about fighting the corruption that permeates not only the justice system, but practically every crevice of Honduran society and government. A government that is serious about fighting corruption would enact the plea bargaining law that has languished for years, without which it is extremely difficult to investigate and prosecute crimes involving top public officials or corporate executives.

A government that is serious about fighting corruption would put an abrupt end to legislation referred to as the “impunity pact.” That legislation would bar the Attorney General from bringing charges against someone for stealing public funds until the Supreme Auditing Tribunal, whose members are all loyal to the President, has investigated and ruled on the alleged theft. It is a transparent attempt to ensure that cases of public corruption are never prosecuted.

A government that is serious about fighting corruption would support strengthening the Mission to Support the Fight against Corruption and Impunity, not seek to “renegotiate” its mandate to eliminate or substantially weaken its investigative authority.

The Honduran Government, which professes to be a partner of the United States in fighting corruption, is not doing any of these things. The inescapable truth is that it is not serious about fighting corruption, which is apparent to anyone who is not easily fooled. Until that changes, and until all those involved in the murder of Berta Caceres are brought to justice, and until Hondurans who speak out against corruption and impunity are no longer vilified and attacked, the amount of assistance we provide to the Honduran Government will be far less than it would otherwise be.

Discurso del Senador Patrick Leahy en el tercer aniversario del asesinato de Berta Cáceres

Ayer, hace tres años, Berta Cáceres, una activista de los derechos indígenas en Honduras que había sido una opositora de la construcción de una represa hidroeléctrica que amenazaba el territorio del pueblo Lenca, fue asesinada en su casa.

Ese crimen cobarde, del que he hablado muchas veces, fue la culminación de años de hostigamiento y amenazas contra su vida, y de ninguna manera fue un caso aislado. En ese momento, fueron solo las últimas decenas de asesinatos de activistas sociales quienes protestaban contra la confiscación de tierras, los desalojos forzosos y el desarrollo de infraestructura con pagos corruptos para eludir las salvaguardas ambientales y sociales, y contra los abusos de las fuerzas de seguridad hondureñas. Nadie ha sido castigado por ninguno de esos otros crímenes similares.

No conocía a Berta Cáceres, pero sabía de ella. Recuerdo cuando fue galardonada con el prestigioso premio Goldman y recuerdo el disgusto y la indignación que sentí cuando supe que había sido asesinada.

Recuerdo que pensé que quien quisiera asesinar a Berta Cáceres, una líder carismática, que no solo era reconocida en su país natal sino en todo el mundo, debía haber estado seguro de que nunca verían el interior de una celda en la cárcel, porque en Honduras solo una pequeña fracción de los homicidios, por no mencionar otros delitos violentos, siempre resulta en una condena. La impunidad, y la corrupción que la habilita, es una forma de vida allí.

No fue una sorpresa que en los días y semanas posteriores al asesinato de Berta Cáceres, la policía hondureña intentara encubrirlo. Fue solo debido a la presión internacional, incluida la Embajada de EE. UU. Que la “investigación” fraudulenta no terminó allí, como sucede a menudo en Honduras cuando la víctima no es alguien de notoriedad. Finalmente, en noviembre pasado, después de lo que parecía un interminable arrastre de pies, un juicio resultó en la condena de siete de los involucrados. Ese fue un logro significativo, considerando que la ausencia de la presión internacional en el caso de Berta Cáceres se habría desvanecido de la memoria como todos los demás. Ese juicio también involucró a altos funcionarios de la compañía hidroeléctrica DESA, uno de los cuales aún está esperando el juicio tres años después.

Fui fiscal antes de ser senador. Enjuicié muchos casos de asesinato. Si bien el asesinato premeditado es un crimen horrible, a menudo es relativamente fácil de probar. Y en el caso de Berta Cáceres, hubo mucha evidencia. Entonces, para aquellos que preguntan por qué, tres años después, todavía estamos esperando justicia, creo que la respuesta es obvia. Hay fuerzas poderosas dentro del gobierno hondureño que están fuera del alcance del sistema de justicia hondureño, y el Fiscal General lo reconoce.

Así que hoy, tres años después, hay algunos que concibieron, o conocieron, el plan para asesinar a Berta Cáceres que no han sido acusados. Y la pregunta, tres años después, ¿cuándo se les cobrará?, ¿cuándo serán llevados a la justicia?

Ni yo, ni el mundo, hemos olvidado a Berta Cáceres. Nuestro deseo de que se haga justicia en su caso es tan fuerte hoy como lo fue hace tres años, no solo por la importancia que tiene para su familia y su comunidad, sino también para la causa más grande de la justicia en Honduras. La impunidad es una fuerza poderosa y maligna, pero creo que toda la verdad sobre este crimen se conocerá con el tiempo.

Más allá del caso de Berta Cáceres, la pregunta central es si el gobierno hondureño es serio en la lucha contra la corrupción que impregna no solo al sistema de justicia, sino a casi todas las grietas de la sociedad y el gobierno hondureños.

Un gobierno que se toma en serio la lucha contra la corrupción promulgará la ley de negociación de culpabilidad que ha languidecido durante años, sin la cual es extremadamente difícil investigar y procesar delitos que involucren a altos funcionarios públicos o ejecutivos corporativos.

Un gobierno que se toma en serio la lucha contra la corrupción pondría fin abruptamente a la legislación denominada “pacto de impunidad”. Esa legislación prohibiría al Fiscal General presentar cargos contra alguien por robar fondos públicos hasta que el Tribunal Supremo de Auditoría, cuyos miembros son todos Fiel al presidente, ha investigado y dictaminado sobre el presunto robo. Es un intento transparente de garantizar que los casos de corrupción pública nunca sean procesados.

Un gobierno que se toma en serio la lucha contra la corrupción apoyaría el fortalecimiento de la misión de apoyo a la lucha contra la corrupción y la impunidad, no buscaría “renegociar” su mandato para eliminar o debilitar sustancialmente su autoridad investigadora. El gobierno hondureño, que profesa ser un socio de los Estados Unidos en la lucha contra la corrupción, no está haciendo ninguna de estas cosas. La verdad ineludible es que no se toma en serio la lucha contra la corrupción, lo cual es evidente para cualquiera que no sea fácil de engañar. Hasta que eso cambie, y hasta que todos los involucrados en el asesinato de Berta Cáceres sean llevados ante la justicia, y hasta que los hondureños que hablan en contra de la corrupción y la impunidad ya no sean vilipendiados y agredidos, la cantidad de asistencia que brindamos al Gobierno de Honduras estará lejos. menos de lo que sería de otra manera.