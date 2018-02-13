web analytics
martes , 13 febrero 2018
Inicio » Galerías » Nepal celebra su tradicional festival en honor a Shiva
Nepal celebra su tradicional festival en honor a Shiva
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) performs religious rituals at Pashupatinath temple during the Hindu festival Maha Shivaratri in Kathmandu on February 13, 2018. Hindus mark the Maha Shivaratri festival by offering special prayers and fasting to worship Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA

Nepal celebra su tradicional festival en honor a Shiva

Publicado por: Redacción Nacionales 13 febrero, 2018 en Galerías, Multimedia Deja un comentario 

Religiosos de Nepal llevan a cabo el festival hindú "Maha Shivaratri" en Katmandú.
Los hindúes marcan el festival de Maha Shivaratri ofreciendo oraciones especiales y ayuno para adorar al Señor Shiva, 
el señor de la destrucción.
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP

 

Deja un comentario

© 1890-2015 Diario Co Latino | Todos los derechos reservados. Publicación de la Sociedad Cooperativa de Empleados de Diario Latino de R. L.
A %d blogueros les gusta esto: