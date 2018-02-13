Inicio » Galerías » Nepal celebra su tradicional festival en honor a Shiva
A Hindu sadhu (holy man) performs religious rituals at Pashupatinath temple during the Hindu festival Maha Shivaratri in Kathmandu on February 13, 2018.
Hindus mark the Maha Shivaratri festival by offering special prayers and fasting to worship Lord Shiva, the lord of destruction. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA
Nepal celebra su tradicional festival en honor a Shiva
Religiosos de Nepal llevan a cabo el festival hindú "Maha Shivaratri" en Katmandú.
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP
Un sadhu hindú (hombre santo) ayuda a otro a aplicar polvo coloreado cerca del templo de Pashupatinath durante el festival hindú Maha Shivaratri.
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP.
Los hindúes marcan el festival de Maha Shivaratri ofreciendo oraciones especiales y ayuno para adorar al Señor Shiva, el señor de la destrucción.
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP.
Un sadhu hindú (hombre santo) realiza rituales religiosos en el templo de Pashupatinath durante el festival hindú Maha Shivaratri en Katmandú.
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP.
Un sadhu hindú (hombre santo) realiza rituales en el templo de Pashupatinath durante el festival hindú Maha Shivaratri en Katmandú.
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP.
Un sadhu hindú (hombre santo) se sienta durante rituales en el templo de Pashupatinath.
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP.
Un sadhu hindú (hombre santo) aplica pintura para la cara cerca del templo Pashupatinath durante el festival hindú Maha Shivaratri .
Foto Diario Co Latino/ AFP.