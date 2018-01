Las dos Coreas aceptan restablecer su línea telefónica militar directa

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myung-Gyun (L) and North Korean chief delegate Ri Son-Gwon exchange joint statements during their last meeting at the border truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the two Koreas on January 9, 2018. North and South Korea agreed on January 9 to hold military talks to ease growing tension on the peninsula, Seoul said after the first cross-border talks in more than two years. / AFP PHOTO / Dong-A Ilbo / - / South Korea OUT