«Creemos que el país podría funcionar con 64 diputados»: Ernestro Castro

Samuel Amaya
@SamuelAmaya98
Nuevas Ideas estudia la posibilidad de reducir el número de municipios y de diputados, así lo informó el presidente de la Asamblea Legislativa, Ernesto Castro, en la entrevista Frente a Frente.
En diversas ocasiones, se ha planteado que en El Salvador debe existir un número menor de diputados y de municipios. “Nosotros estamos estudiando seriamente ambas propuestas, creemos que todavía es tiempo, estamos quizá en los límites, pero todavía hay tiempo, es muy probable que nosotros presentemos ambas iniciativas.
Sobre el número de diputados que podría haber, Castro sostuvo que “podrían andar por los 64 diputados”. “Cuando ves lo que ha pasado en los últimos años, en realidad el país funcionaba con 64 diputados; creemos que el país podría funcionar con 64″.
https://ok.ru/group/70000001866067
New customers only | Commercial content | 18+ age limit | T&Cs apply All Games | LIVE | Finished | Odds LEAGUES | LIVESCORE | GAMES | TEAMS | STANDINGS | STATISTICS | BOOKMAKERS | ODDS LEAGUES | LIVESCORE | GAMES | TEAMS | STANDINGS | STATISTICS | BOOKMAKERS | ODDS To make sure that all features of this website work, please update your browser to the latest version and check that Javascript and Cookies are enabled. LEAGUES | LIVESCORE | GAMES | EVENTS | TEAMS | STANDINGS | STATISTICS | PLAYERS To make sure that all features of this website work, please update your browser to the latest version and check that Javascript and Cookies are enabled. LEAGUES | LIVESCORE | GAMES | EVENTS | TEAMS | STANDINGS | STATISTICS | PLAYERS Football | Hockey | Tennis | Basketball | Handball | Volleyball | Baseball | Am. football | Rugby Union | More sports »
https://devinihfc852852.is-blog.com/21053317/livescores-cz-mobile-biz
Live Score: You can watch Live cricket score Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard & Results only at cricadium.com. The scorecard will be updated as soon as the match begins. Where can you watch LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 match on TV and online? FanCode: LIVE Cricket & Scores This is RCB’s third-successive appearance in the eliminator. They lost both of their previous eliminator matches, however. In IPL 2020, the side faced a six-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad; in the next season, Kolkata Knight Riders beat RCB by four wickets. Will the third time prove lucky for Faf and his men? On the other hand, Gujarat Titans pulled off yet another close game and got back to the top of the points table with seven wins in eight games. The Hardik Pandya-led side has found different match-winners in each of their wins and it has been an excellent campaign for the new franchise so far.