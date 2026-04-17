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LA VENTANA

(OBRA INÉDITA, SIN FECHA)

SALARRUÉ

PRÓLOGO, ÍNDICE DE LA OBRA.

TRANSCRIPCIÓN DEL MECANOGRAFIADO ORIGINAL

Y

COMPLEMENTOS INÉDITOS

Rafael Lara-Martínez

Professor Emeritus, New Mexico Tech

[email protected]

Desde Comala siempre…

Me eché a andar por la casa dejando el cascarón (de mi cuerpo) entre las sábanas…absolutamente verídico…

Abstract

Prólogo. «Archivo de almas»

ADENDUM: : Escritura en collage, Manuscrito «El Desván. Prefacio»

ÍNDICE DE LA OBRA

«ALMARIO LA VENTANA »

(34 páginas, más dos suplementarias de correcciones), Transcripción.

Complementos

Complemento regionalista

«El alma de la barranca»

Complemento historiográfico

«Ruleta por Juan Shanghai»

Complemento político

¿Dictadura democrática, sin mujer ni pueblo?

Abstract: The transcription of this book —Almario. La ventana (Wardrobe. The Window, no Date) by the recognized Salvadoran writer Salarrué (1899-1975)— discovers an «Original Monographed» document ignored until 2024. Despite the intellectual devotions for his art —literature and painting— his complete archives are not available to achieve comprehensive research. Neither the currency of his thought promotes the study of theosophy and astral projection practiced by the author. For this dual gap, the restitution of this original document plays an important role in his legacy. The brief nouvelle narrates the autobiography of an anonymous artist who finally achieved his ideals of astral projection by splitting his soul from his body. Trespassing the sky —made of precious stones— he arrived at Heaven. In the Celestial Kingdom, the narrator sat in Gods’ hands before returning to Earth, to write his life experience as a witness account since his youth. Being a motherless child, he grew up in the countryside, where his father transformed an infertile land —named «La Rabia (Rage/Anger)»— into a wealthy sugar cane plantation, and a sugar refinery. The isolated writer developed his own philosophy against Progress, described as a predatory process of the wild environment. He denounced all religious, political, financial, and military hierarchy by their arrogance and deceit. Applying his ethical principle, after his father’s death, he burnt all modern buildings, and destroyed the sugar factory. Although the workers judged his damaging actions as conducted by madness, he appealed the state military force to eliminate their communist claims. Afterwards, he undertook the task to restore the original landscape by himself, and the help of the few ancient peasant who remained loyal. This revolution —return to the past— was necessary to search the real meaning of his soul. The narrator believed in a direct correspondence between objective reality and subjective feelings. He was even amazed that objects would not disappear after his gaze turned into something else. Starting the search of his real Self, he realized that the human soul was not a unity, but revealed a whole planet populated by multiple inhabitants. Beyond the complementary opposition matter-spirit, he perceived his beings as a library filled with various bookshelves, to be explored before reveling his integrated real Self. Besides several social roles —son, isolated child kept by a maiden, landowner, writer, etc.— all humans contained their dreams, and the artist encompassed the character (s)he would convert into portraits or into words. Humans are also a God creation, therefore, a divine fiction living a terrestrial novel, a divine drama. But once a character has been published —incarnated in Earth— (s)he lived independently from his/her Master, be it God or writer. The chronicler needed to solve a problem that consisted in integrating the numerous facets that composed himself into a single unity. He desired to unveil his real Self. The intimate image was equivalent to a musical instrument in a complete accordance, like a twelve-string guitar or to a complex keyboard. Once this inner integration had been achieved, he confronted the obstacle that his own biological body did not respond to his psychical commands. Requesting an answer to this disagreement, he consulted a doctor who prescribed him a rigid diet, and strict observances of his daily routine. Instead of applying these ordinances, he continued to follow his own intuitive beliefs. He clearly established a firm border that split human anatomy from spiritual being. There was no possible dialogue between science and philosophy, but a drastic opposition equivalent to body and soul, as well as between stomach and brain. Finally, he submitted his inferior anatomy to the spiritual realm supremacy. As stated at the beginning of this summary, he ascended beyond the sky to God’s presence. Back to Earth, he wrote his eyewitness account to question his followers and readers about the truth or falsehood of his astral and Celestial experience. Indeed, it seems awkward to claim that Salarrué’s legacy survive, only in words, without any promotion of the theosophical practices which sustained his artistic work. Current discourses display rational interpretations of art, but deny his knowhow about a «stair way to Heaven». Language becomes pure sounds, letters, and abstract meaning, lacking a direct reference to life. The «Prologue» also comments the manuscript «En el desván. Prefacio (In the Attic. Preface)» to Salarrué’s novel «Catleya Luna (Cattleya/Orchid Moon), 1974», to demonstrate how a similar collage artistic technique guided poetic writing, and the integration of the Self multiple layers. Finally, this book adds two unpublished short-stories —one related to windows, and the other one linked to a current political paradox— as well as a brief review on Salarrué’s legacy in 1932.

Prólogo. «Archivo de almas»

I. Hallazgo

Recuadro: «Sueño profético» (1932) de Salarrué

II. «Archivo de almas»

III. Testimonio

IV. Reseña de la obra

V. Conclusión

Adendum: Escritura en collage, Manuscrito «En el Desván. Prefacio»

I. Hallazgo

De aplicar la enseñanza nodal de este libro inédito de Salarrué (1899-1975) —»Almario. La ventana» (sin fecha)— el mundo objetivo existe en «mí mismo», si se prefiere, pervive en la consciencia del ser humano, quien lo observa y analiza. El sujeto hablante (Yo) define el objetivo, la temática a desglosar, antes de investigar objetivamente la realidad natural o social. Esta afirmación parecería demasiado extrema , al personalizar el mundo objetivo. Pero, a nivel social, se entendería que un hecho natural —la energía atómica— el ser humano la proyecta hacia la electricidad o hacia las armas, luego de descubrir su realidad. La realidad objetiva se vuelve cultura (inter)subjetiva en el arte, en el conocimiento y en el saber científico que la representa y utiliza. De lo contrario, fuera de la consciencia humana, los hechos naturales e históricos permanecen innombrables; perduran en el silencio. Por este axioma —sujeto-objeto— la lectura no se sorprenderá de saber cómo llega hoy a mis manos este relato testimonial para transcribirlo. Quizás la bruma difunta no sólo oculta la vista, sino humedece la flor.

*****

Resulta que el re-Cuerdo de Ricardo Aguilar Humano (1940-2021) viene a cenar esta noche. A la escucha de «Ventura Highway, someone else is taking the early train to the Starway to Heaven, and then Knockin’ on Heavens’ Door. In the meantime, I have no other choice than to be in the desert, out of the rain, to remember my name, ‘cause there ain’t no one». Encendemos un cigarrillo de mariguana medicinal para evaporarnos en el humo profundo de la vida desierta «with no pain». Nos reconocemos como «almas errantes sin pena». En seguida, él me sugiere que revise la gaveta en la cual guardo múltiple archivos fotocopiados. La vista del lago de Coatepeque no se apartaba del horizonte, pues de ahí brotan los documentos, y los recupero para reproducirlos hoy. Quizás.

El siguiente día hojeo el desorden de folders sin fecha ni autor. De repente, encuentro un portafolio beige con el título «ORIG. MEC.», marcado en plumón azul. Lo abro y ojeo las páginas medio despenicadas al borde, pero legibles. Escritas a máquina, la mayoría con tinta negra —otras en rojo y en lapicero— el manuscrito me revela la presencia real de Ricardo, en el vapor de su re-Cuerdo sonoro. También, se verá, hay otra posible fuente: el regalo del origen al emigrar del Empíreo eterno al Cuerpo terreno mortal. Sólo al leer las treintaicuatro (34) páginas —más dos (2) adicionales de correcciones— comprendo la idea de concebir al ser humano como «archivo de almas». Luego se enumeran tres facetas anímicas del hallazgo: nacimiento y robo anímico, psicodelia astral, don tardío de Ricardo. Los objetos —los hechos objetivos del pasado— los resguardan los nombres, los documentos escritos que transcriben la realidad difunta. En verdad, ignoro cómo este folder se halla aquí sin notarlo por años. Parece que la neblina húmeda y cantora de su visita, a fines de mayo de 2024, me des-encubre el olvido. Al rocío de su paso fugaz, debo el hallazgo que la lectura puede disfrutar.

De creer en un robo, admitiría la honestidad de re-partir esas miles de letras inéditas que hoy siembro para el retoño. Las publico en homenaje a quien transmigra hacia lugares inesperados, tal vez hacia comarcas vecinas, cual lo confirma su saludo reciente. Así sucede siempre con el desfalco del erario y, hoy en boga, con el deterioro del patrimonio nacional. Sólo el retorno del alma sin pena, del cuerpo difunto en cogollo, restituye el legado original. Quizás así ocurre el hallazgo de este manuscrito, en el vuelo de un viaje psicodélico, calco del astral. Me topo con un «amigo desconocido» quien, en el aire me augura depositarme el secreto de su identidad en los anaqueles de mi oficina. «One final wish…despite the bullet and sorrows…your spirit…that no one destroys. Perhaps…». O tal vez no es así; tal vez llega a estos lares desde el momento en que mi alma se desmorona del Cielo eterno a su paso efímero por le Tierra en espera de la Muerte. En verdad, confieso ser un ladrón de nacimiento. Mi verdadero robo es la captura original de una pizca divina —el alma— que se encarna por un instante en mi cuerpo biológico. El hurto de esa chispa eterna —alma y novela— le otorga la posibilidad de habla a mi cuerpo biológico, al encarnarse en mi ADN. De lo contrario, sin ese arrebato o don —según el cristal con que se mire— mi identidad de «animal dotado de lenguaje (zoon logos ejon)» equivaldría a la de un mico (véase: ts’iu, mico/a en Xicaque/Tol(upan), idioma hondureño, origen de lo humano o «nación de la Luna»). La presencia natal de este documento la confirma que se halle intercalado entre otros manuscritos de mi padre, igualmente mecanografiados.

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