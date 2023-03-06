“Acusación de la FGR es venganza política, porque el gobierno no quiere opositores”: Medardo González

Redacción Nacionales
@DiarioCoLatino
El ex diputado y ex líder histórico del Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional (FMLN), Medardo González, denunció lo que calificó como parcialidad y falta de seriedad de la Sección de Probidad y de Corte Plena de la Corte Suprema de Justicia por la demanda civil que presentó la Fiscalía General de la República, que acusa a González de enriquecerse ilícitamente.
El ministerio público acusó ante la Cámara 3° de lo Civil de la Primera Sección del Centro de San Salvador al exdiputado y su grupo familiar de supuestamente enriquecerse de manera ilegal con más de $153 mil dólares.
La demanda civil, según explicó la FGR, fue por no tener presuntamente justificación del origen de ese dinero.
La documentación presentada establece 12 supuestas irregularidades que no han podido justificar, entre las cuales detalla transferencias de fondos internacionales, depósitos bancarios, pago de tarjetas de crédito y adquisición de bienes inmuebles.
A Medardo González, diputado entre 2015 y 2018, se le señalan 2 irregularidades por no justificar el pago de tarjetas de crédito por un monto de más de $3 mil. A su esposa, Sonia de González, le establecen 7 irregularidades en concepto de depósitos bancarios y pagos de tarjetas de crédito por la suma de $70,505.98 dólares.
A sus hijos, Medardo González Portal, por no justificar la adquisición de un inmueble por la suma de $70 mil dólares. A Luis González Portal, por el pago de un préstamo bancario por un monto de $8,948.00 dólares.
Sobre los señalamientos contra su esposa, González dijo que la Sección de Probidad y la Corte Plena actúan sin criterios técnicos contables. “Han resuelto y no han tomado en cuenta sus ingresos, sus salarios, ni mis aportes para los gastos familiares, ni los ahorros no bancarizados”.
Sobre la compra de un inmueble de su hijo, Medardo señaló que no tomaron en cuenta la prueba de descargo presentada, ya que los fondos provenían de la madre, “lo cual se probó con los documentos presentados por el banco de la cuenta de donde se desembolsaron esos fondos, y que dichos fondos provenían de la venta de un inmueble de la mamá de mi hijo, hoy exesposa”.
“A mí me están cuestionando de enriquecimiento ilícito por la cantidad de un poco más de 3 mil dólares, por 10 años como funcionario; no es ni lo que devengaba en un mes, que era un monto ligeramente superior a lo que me cuestionan”, señaló. De hecho, la FGR le señala irregularidades por $3,892.57; esa cifra es la que normalmente los funcionarios ganan en un mes.
González aclaró que cuando fue diputado nunca administró fondos públicos y que sus ingresos y los de su esposa corresponden a sus egresos y patrimonio.
Para el ex legislador, “lo que está tratando de hacer Corte Plena y Fiscalía es ejecutar una venganza política, porque el gobierno no quiere opositores”. El partido FMLN también mostró su rechazo ante los señalamientos hechas por la FGR: “nuestra denuncia y contundente rechazo a la vil instrumentalización de las distintas instituciones del Estado, la cual busca profundizar la persecución política a todos los opositores y, de manera específica, hacia los dirigentes y exdirigentes de nuestro partido”, dijo el FMLN a través de un comunicado.
Como fuerza política de izquierda mostraron su solidaridad con los luchadores sociales y con los miembros del partido, “que son víctimas de esta sucia campaña de persecución, la cual pretende a través del uso de la mentira y la difamación, destruir su imagen pública y condenarlos de forma injusta, sin hacer uso de los debidos procesos”.
Las instituciones de Estado, controlado por el presidente Bukele, se han caracterizado por ir detrás de los exfuncionarios ejemplo de ellos, por el caso del FMLN, es la exalcaldesa de San Salvador Violeta Menjivar, al exministro de Hacienda Carlos Cáceres, la exviceministra de Ciencia y Tecnología Erlinda Handal, el exviceministro de Agricultura, Hugo Flores y el exdiputado Calixto Mejía de haber, supuestamente, cometido lavado de dinero, peculado y enriquecimiento ilícito entre 2009 y 2014.
El FMLN exigió a quienes conforman las distintas instituciones del Estado, a no prestarse a la sistemática violación de derechos individuales y colectivos, que solo busca, aparentemente intimidar y silenciar a todos los que no se arrodillan ante el Gobierno.
“Es claro que todos estos procedimientos abusivos y esta evidente judicialización de la política impulsada por el régimen, son el inicio de una nueva etapa de persecución motivada por intereses electorales”, concluyó el instituto político.
El Bloque de Resistencia y Rebeldía Popular (BRP) también condenó la persecución política contra Medardo González y su familia, emprendida por el impuesto fiscal general de la República, Probidad y la ilegal Corte Suprema de Justicia.
“Esta agresión judicial contra Medardo González, ex secretario general del FMLN, se suma el acoso y persecución contra la luchadora revolucionaria Lorena Peña, y el ex presidente del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, Eugenio Chicas, y otros líderes de izquierda y del FMLN de reconocida trayectoria política, a quienes el régimen de Bukele quiere desprestigiar y destruir por considerarlos un obstáculo para sus ambiciones de poder”, señaló el Bloque.
El BRP exigió un alto a la “persecución política” e instó al pueblo salvadoreño a no dejarse intimidar por los que abusan del poder.
