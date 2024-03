(231226) -- SANAA, Dec. 26, 2023 (Xinhua) -- The screenshot captured from a video released by the Houthi group on Dec. 26, 2023 shows Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea making a statement in Sanaa, Yemen. Yemen's Houthi rebels on Tuesday claimed responsibility for fresh attacks on a commercial ship in the Red Sea and on the Israeli city of Eilat in the northern part of the Red Sea. (Xinhua)