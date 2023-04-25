Jaime Guevara considera que Félix Ulloa hace interpretaciones “torcidas” de la Constitución

Samuel Amaya
@SamuelAmaya98
El diputado por el Frente Farabundo Martí para la Liberación Nacional (FMLN), Jaime Guevara, sostuvo esta mañana en el espacio de entrevista “Encuentro con Julio Villagrán” que el vicepresidente de la República, Félix Ulloa, cae en contradicciones y hace una interpretación torcida de la Constitución de la República con el afán de que el presidente de la República se mantenga en el poder.
Ulloa planteó el lunes que la reelección presidencial sí está prohibida, pero un “segundo mandato no”, esto le generó una lluvia de críticas tanto por abogados como de la población en general.
Las opiniones de Félix Ulloa, para los que entienden las leyes, “es un chasco”, pero “para la población salvadoreña, para la gente de a pie, estos son los mensajes que confunden. Es importante que se hagan explicaciones alrededor de este tema a la población”, destacó Guevara.
“Aquí no se le puede llamar de otra forma, quieren mantener la guayaba, como decimos allá en el cantón, y alrededor de eso van a hacer todo lo posible de sostener y a premiar en la mente de la población salvadoreña que sí es permitida la reelección de manera inmediata; lo cierto es que el marco jurídico de nuestro país establece que la reelección de manera inmediata hoy por hoy no es permitida”, comentó Guevara en el espacio de entrevista.
