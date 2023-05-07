Al menos 27 muertos deja explosión en una mina al sur de Perú

TeleSUR
Un total de 27 mineros murieron este domingo tras una explosión en una mina artesanal de oro, aproximadamente a cien metros de profundidad del yacimiento, ubicado en el distrito de Yanaquihua, en la provincia de Condesuyos de la sureña región peruana de Arequipa, informó la Fiscalía local.
Mediante una nota de prensa, la Fiscalía precisó que la cantidad oficial de muertos se conocerá al momento del levantamiento de los cadáveres, que se realizarán cumpliendo los protocolos.
Según las primeras investigaciones, la emergencia se produjo durante la madrugada del sábado debido a un cortocircuito en la mina ubicada en el distrito de Yanaquihua, en la provincia de Condesuyos, región Arequipa.
El alcalde de Yanaquihua, James Casquino, indicó que los trabajadores pertenecen a la contratista Servivol. Además, alrededor de 30 policías serán trasladados a la zona para que trabajen en la recuperación de los cadáveres.
La causa del estallido es materia de investigación y es posinle que sea un corto circuito, informó el Ministerio del Interior. La explosión desató desatado un incendio al arder las vigas de madera del túnel.
Medios locales reportaron que al menos tres personas sufrieron heridas por quemaduras.
Efectivos de la Policía Nacional (PNP) se encuentran desplegados en el lugar para corroborar los datos. Además, el Centro de Operaciones de Emergencia Regional (COER) precisó que el siniestro originó cuando los obreros laboraban a unos 80 a 100 metros de profundidad.
