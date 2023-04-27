Víctor Landázuri comanda victoria de Santa Tecla ante peligro de descenso de los verdes

Rebeca Henríquez
@RebeHenriquez
Santa Tecla dio un respiro en su lucha por evitar el descenso con el resultado que consiguió ante Dragón, pero sentenció a Firpo y a Chalatenango, sobre todo, a mantenerse en la última posición de la tabla acumulada. Víctor Landázuri fue el protagonista de darle los anhelados tres puntos a los verdes en el estadio Anna Mercedes Campos .
Sobre los 12′ del encuentro, el ex jugador del cuadro albo encontró un balón en el área que García mandó a la frontal de Felipe Amaya para empujarla dentro del arco y darle una ventaja parcial a los locales. El dúo se volvió a encontrar a los 27′. García manda un centro al área que Landázuri mandó de cabeza el balón al fondo de la red, y hace el segundo de la noche.
Con el resultado , el equipo de los verdes quedó en la casilla 11 de la acumulada, por encima de los alacranes que queda en la última posición, y por debajo y a solo un punto de diferencia de Firpo. Pero el descenso aún no está definido con tres fechas por delante. Platense también está en riesgo y se une a la lista de los equipos más propensos al ubicarse en la casilla 9, con 34 puntos.
