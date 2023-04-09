Tiroteos en cárceles de Honduras dejan un muerto y siete heridos

TeleSUR
Una persona falleció y siete resultaron heridas en amotinamientos y tiroteos simultáneos registrados este sábado en cuatro cárceles de Honduras entre dos bandas rivales, informó el Instituto Nacional Penitenciario (INP).
Los hechos se registraron en las cárceles de Ilama, departamento de Santa Bárbara; en Morocelí, departamento de El Paraíso, y dos cercanas a Tegucigalpa, la capital de Honduras, indicó la portavoz del INP, Digna Aguilar.
Los altercados fueron entre reclusos de las pandillas Mara Salvatrucha y Barrio 18, según las autoridades penitenciarias.
Dos personas resultaron heridas en la Penitenciaría Nacional, cercana a Tegucigalpa, mientras que se desconoce si hay lesionados en la del municipio de El Porvenir, departamento central de Francisco Morazán.
Las autoridades lograron restablecer el orden en los cuatros centros penitenciarios y fueron enviados refuerzos para velar por la seguridad de los presos.
Las cárceles de Honduras son consideradas una «bomba de tiempo», debido a los problemas de hacinamiento, infraestructura y un gran número de presos en detención preventiva.
El sistema penitenciario de Honduras cuenta con unas 26 cárceles y alberga a 19.658 presos, cuando su capacidad máxima es de 8.000, y menos de la mitad de los reclusos han sido sentenciados.
Due to their grace and beauty, ordu escort girls attract the most attention among very demanding clients such as businessmen, celebrities and executives. They provide perfect order to every state and their services are complete. Going to hotels and private homes are services that characterize the surplus of women. Most customers mostly make hotel reservations and prefer these ladies. They tend to be very discreet and characterize them not only as predatory sexuality, but also as an unforgettable companion. You can hire the services of our ladies, which you will undoubtedly enjoy every moment of your togetherness, in a fast and simple way. And if everything slows you down a little, common sense is one of the most precious qualities of our escort ladies. Are you still considering making a female reservation or not? Enter to see the profiles of the girls on our site.
Due to their grace and beauty, tunceli escort girls attract the most attention among very demanding clients such as businessmen, celebrities and executives. They provide perfect order to every state and their services are complete. Going to hotels and private homes are services that characterize the surplus of women. Most customers mostly make hotel reservations and prefer these ladies. They tend to be very discreet and characterize them not only as predatory sexuality, but also as an unforgettable companion. You can hire the services of our ladies, which you will undoubtedly enjoy every moment of your togetherness, in a fast and simple way. And if everything slows you down a little, common sense is one of the most precious qualities of our escort ladies. Are you still considering making a female reservation or not? Enter to see the profiles of the girls on our site.