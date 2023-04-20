Cifra de muertos por enfrentamientos en Sudán roza los 300

TeleSUR
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) informó este jueves que la cifra de muertos por los enfrentamientos armados en Sudán roza los 300, mientras que el número de heridos supera los 1.200.
La cifra de fallecidos de la OMS se contrasta con las anunciadas por el Comité Central de Médicos sudanés, que han cifrado en 198 la cifra de decesos a causa de los enfrentamientos entre el Ejército y el grupo rebelde Fuerzas de Apoyo Rápido (FAR).
«La cifra de muertos civiles desde el inicio de los enfrentamientos ascendió a 198 y el de los heridos a 1.207», señaló en su cuenta oficial de Facebook el Sindicato de Médicos de Sudán.
El Sindicato de Médicos de Sudán indicó que la cifras de óbitos y heridos podría ser mucho mayor debido a que no cuentan con información de los hospitales de diferentes regiones del país.
Las diferencias en la cifras de muertos y heridos de la ONU y el ente de médicos sudaneses se da porque las agencias del organismo multilateral cuentan con mayor presencia en algunas áreas de Sudán, como en el caso de Darfur, una de las más castigadas del conflicto.
Según los médicos sudaneses en la víspera se registró la muerte de al menos 24 civiles, una reducción respecto a los 30 del día martes, siendo las zonas más afectadas la capital Jartum y la región de Dafur Norte en el oeste del país africano.
El martes pasado dio inició a una nueva tregua de 24 horas, que no fue respetada por las partes en conflicto, para permitir a los civiles regresar con sus familias de forma segura y obtener los suministros de emergencia que necesitan.
La comunidad internacional presiona para que el Ejército sudanés y el grupo Fuerzas de Apoyo Rápido, lleguen a un acuerdo para detener los enfrentamientos durante la festividad del mes sagrado de ramadán.
