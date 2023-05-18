Qué dice la ley de Florida que castiga con penas de cárcel a quien transporte indocumentados

Tomado de UNVISIÓN
La nueva ley migratoria de Florida (H.R. 1718) promulgada la semana pasada por el gobernador Ron DeSantisincluye una larga lista de castigos tanto a extranjeros indocumentados que ingresan al estado, como a ciudadanos y residentes que viven en él, especialmente a aquellos que los transporten a sabiendas de que se trata personas que no tienen autorización para permanecer en Estados Unidos.
Las nuevas regulaciones no solo han provocado miedo, sino que desde su firma, Florida se convirtió en el estado con la ley contra la inmigración indocumentada más dura de Estados Unidos.
Si bien la nueva legislación entra en vigor el 1 de julio, con excepción de las auditorías a las empresas por la utilización del programa federal E-Verify que comenzarán a mediados de 2024, organizaciones que defienden los derechos de los inmigrantes elaboran campañas de aprendizaje y consejos para los inmigrantes y sus familias, “tengan o no estatus legal de permanencia en Estados Unidos”, advierte Anne Janet Hernández Anderson, abogada principal del Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). “Los ciudadanos estadounidenses y residentes legales permanentes también se verán afectados”.
Qué dice la Ley H.R. 1718
En la sección relacionada con sanciones por tráfico humano, la nueva ley H.R. 1718 establece sanciones penales para “las personas que, a sabiendas y deliberadamente, transporten a este estado a una persona que sabe, o debería saber razonablemente, que ha entrado a Estados Unidos en violación de la ley y que no ha sido inspeccionada por el gobierno federal desde su ingreso o entrada ilegal».
“Esta ley asusta enormemente”, dice Hernández Anderson “porque había una primera versión que existió en marzo y que confunde a las personas. Ese texto sancionaba el transporte de indocumentados dentro del estado. Pero la versión final aprobada por la Asamblea y promulgada por el gobernador Ron DeSantis es distinta, castiga el transporte de indocumentados hacia el estado”.
En este punto, la abogada marca una diferencia: “La nueva legislación tiene que ver, o con la persona que viaja como pasajero, o quien maneja o conduce un vehículo donde viaja un pasajero indocumentado. Hay que conocer ambos escenarios. Si bien la ley se dirige puntualmente al que transporta, el indocumentado también puede verse directamente afectado”, precisa. La policía, sobre todo en jurisdicciones donde existen acuerdos vigentes, puede entregar al extranjero sin papeles a la Oficina de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE) para que le inicien un proceso de deportación.
La Ley H.R. 1718 tipifica como delito grave de tercer grado por una primera ofensa (de transportar al estado, a sabiendas, a una persona indocumentada) y una ofensa separada para cada individuo que la persona transporte a Florida, se lee en la legislación.
La ley agrega el tráfico o contrabando de personas a la lista de “delitos” que pueden considerarse como ‘actividades de extorsión’, que en Florida se considera como un “delito grave de primer grado punible con hasta 30 años de prisión y una multa de $10,000”.
“Una acusación por tráfico humano significa que enfrentará un caso criminal”, advierte José Guerrero, un abogado de inmigración que ejerce en Miami. “Si la ley entra en vigor el 1 de julio, usted comete un crimen, puede enfrentar cargos criminales. Y si lo detienen tendrá que buscar la representación de un abogado criminalista para defenderse de esos cargos criminales en su contra. Una situación compleja”.
La nueva ley migratoria de Florida establece además que “requiere que una persona que sea arrestada por una violación de esta sección (tráfico humano), sea mantenida bajo custodia hasta que sea llevada ante el tribunal para su admisión a libertad previa al juicio”.
La Asociación Americana de abogados de Inmigración (AILA) explica que la nueva ley H.R. 1718 “no tipifica como delito vivir, albergar o alquilar un espacio a familiares, amigos u otras personas indocumentadas, así como ocultar, albergar o protegerse de la detección de indocumentados; o el transporte de indocumentados dentro del estado de Florida”.
Today, hundreds of game providers offer various casino games: from traditional titles like video slots, poker, roulette, bingo to live dealer games and virtual sports. Game titles compete in maths, graphics, themes, player experience, and in-game promo instruments. Currently, state lawmakers are trying to legalize online casinos in New York. However, even if they regulate local casino sites, it may take months or even another year for New York gamblers to be able to enjoy legal online slot machines. Luckily, you can join and play your favorite real-money games using one of the leading offshore New York casino sites listed above. As that saying goes, “the more the merrier” definitely applies to casino games. A casino with a plethora of different casino games and games from different providers is more appealing than a casino with just a few games available. Of course, quality over quantity matters, but people generally prefer to have flexibility and more freedom when it comes to choosing casino games.
http://www.gtpa.kr/bbs/board.php?bo_table=free&wr_id=11900
This review is going to tell you everything about all you need to know about the no deposit bonus in the United States. Here you will understand how to select the best online casino in the US, the no deposit bonus, how it can be claimed, the bonus code, how to redeem, and the software provider that placed their focus on the United States The best no deposit bonus code for New Jersey and Michigan players is Golden Nugget Casino, which gives players $10 for free at the #1 online casino in the US. For players in Pennsylvania, the best no deposit bonus code comes from BetMGM Casino, which is our pick for the #1 best PA online casino. However, all recommended casinos with no deposit bonus codes are worth claiming, and one isn’t necessarily better than another, depending on player preference.
The game features an in-game tutorial that appears when new game elements are introduced. Players can check the in-game tutorial for an overview of the poker rules, and tips and trick. Using the in-game tutorial is optional, and players can opt to skip the instructions. The best way to start playing Texas Hold’em is to start from these free poker games available online and then move up to the real money action only when you feel comfortable enough to do so. Líbí se vám hra Texas Holdem Poker 2? Sdílejte ji s přáteli. A deck of cards consists of 52 cards, with 4 distinctive subgroups. Each of these subgroups is recognised by a symbol and are referred to as suits. They consist of Clubs, Spades, Hearts and Diamonds. Each suit contains 13 cards which, generally, are considered in this order, Ace (A), 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, Jacks (J), Queen (Q) and King (K). Some games include the two Jokers found in a standard deck but most games don’t.
http://koreaht2.motionblue.org/bbs/board.php?bo_table=free&wr_id=89922#.ZEE_vHa9thE
Software description provided by the publisher. Unless you’re an avid gambler, it’s easy to think video poker and slot games are the same things. After all, they are two of the most popular styles of machine-based gaming. However, there are several crucial differences between video poker and slots, and in this article, we’re going to explore these differences in more detail. $537.20 But in Bonus Poker, it pays off based on the rank of the cards: Ultimate-X Poker is a single-hand or multi-hand video poker option that has plenty of fans in Michigan. Like many other video poker games, it is an IGT product. Call or text 937-836-5609 For the best experience, we recommend you access this content on your desktop computer. Both are charged with operating a gaming house, in connection with the seizure by Horry County police last Friday of five video poker machines at the game room. Police say the machines are suspected of being illegal.