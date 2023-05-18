Imponen cerco militar en Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, tras asesinato de un policía

Samuel Amaya
@SamuelAmaya98
Un nuevo cerco militar se ha instalado en el país, esta vez en Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango, luego que presuntos pandilleros asesinaron a un agente de la Policía Nacional Civil (PNC), mientras patrullaba la zona.
Fue el presidente de la República, Nayib Bukele, quien dio a conocer la noticia a través de sus redes sociales. “Ante el homicidio ocurrido ayer, de un agente de nuestra PNC, por parte de pandilleros que aún se encuentran en algunos sectores de nuestro país, escondidos, huyendo del régimen de excepción, desde esta madrugada establecimos un cerco de seguridad alrededor del municipio de Nueva Concepción, Chalatenango”, anunció.
Dicho cerco cuenta con más de 5,000 elementos de la Fuerza Armada y 500 de la PNC, en búsqueda de los responsables del homicidio y toda la estructura de pandilleros y colaboradores que aún se esconden en ese lugar, según informó el jefe de Estado.
La tarde de este martes se conoció que Maximino Antonio Vásquez Rodríguez fue atacado por presuntos pandilleros. Minutos después y a petición del Gobierno, la Asamblea Legislativa aprobó la décimo cuarta prórroga al régimen de excepción.
Bukele, cuando informó sobre la noticia del agente policial asesinado planteó que “vamos a arrasar con estos malditos asesinos y sus colaboradores, los meteremos en prisión y no saldrán jamás”.
El jefe de Estado dijo que sanarán a El Salvador de las pandillas. “Sanaremos nuestro país y eliminaremos esta peste por completo”. Con la imposición del régimen de excepción se han capturado a más de 68 mil presuntos pandilleros.
El cerco militar impuesto en Nueva Concepción es el tercero en el país. El Gobierno estableció el primer cerco militar el 3 de diciembre de 2022 en Soyapango, un municipio catalogado como uno de los más peligrosos del país. En ese cerco y que aún se mantiene se desplegaron 8,500 efectivos militares y 1,500 policías.
Mientras que el 24 de diciembre del año pasado, un segundo cerco militar se estableció en la Comunidad Tutunichapa, para ese territorio de San Salvador se desplegaron a 1,000 soldados y 130 policías; ese mismo día el cerco militar se extendió hacia la Comunidad La Granjita, de dispusieron otros 1,000 soldados y 100 policías.
Estos cercos militares forman parte de la Fase V del Plan Control Territorial, la cual fue anunciada el 23 de noviembre de 2022 y que busca, según el GOES, extraer a los pandilleros que se han quedado en las comunidades.
