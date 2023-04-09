Católicos celebran que Cristo es la luz del mundo

Alma Vilches
@AlmaCoLatino
La noche del Sábado Santo la iglesia católica celebra la Vigilia Pascual, donde se enciende el cirio, símbolo de Cristo Resucitado y su luz que inunda el mundo. El significado más importante del Cirio Pascual es recordar la victoria sobre la muerte de Jesucristo a través de la resurrección, simbolizada por la luz, el fuego nuevo, que ahuyenta las tinieblas de la muerte.
Al inicio de la Vigilia, la única luz es la del Cirio Pascual, luego el celebrante usa su llama y la comparte con todos los asistentes quienes portan sus propias velas. Este gesto simboliza la fe que todos reciben y comparten. Al mismo tiempo, se recuerda a todos los bautizados que deben ser portadores de la luz de Cristo, testigos de su amor en medio de las circunstancias en las que viven.
La Vigilia Pascual es la celebración por excelencia de la victoria definitiva de Cristo sobre el mal, el pecado y la muerte, se entona el Pregón Pascual, poema del siglo IV que proclama el cumplimiento de todas las promesas en Cristo, quien recibe la gloria y el honor para siempre.
La liturgia de la Palabra está conformada por siete lecturas en las que se recuerda la historia de la salvación, desde la creación del mundo hasta la resurrección del Señor; se resalta la lectura del libro del Éxodo donde narra el paso del pueblo de Israel por el Mar Rojo, cuando los judíos huían de las tropas egipcias que los perseguían y fueron salvados por Dios.
Esa acción divina fue primicia de lo que sucedería después, Dios salvaría de nuevo a su pueblo, pero esta vez entregando a su Hijo amado.
