Página de inicio » Mundo » Acusado de homicidio autor de atropello a migrantes en Texas

Acusado de homicidio autor de atropello a migrantes en Texas

Redacción Nacionales 8 mayo, 2023 Mundo Comentarios 302 Vistas

TeleSUR

El autor del atropello de este domingo frente a un centro de acogida de inmigrantes en Brownsville en el estado de Texas, Estados Unidos (EE.UU.), fue acusado de ocho cargos por homicidio imprudente y otros diez por asalto agravado con arma mortal.

En conferencia de prensa, el jefe de Policía de la localidad texana, Felix Sauceda, precisó este lunes que todavía no se ha descartado que el atropello fuera intencional; por lo que los cargos recibidos podrían cambiar y aumentar.

La autoridad policial aseguró también que el acusado, de origen hispano, tenía antecedentes criminales, incluso dos asaltos con arma mortal y un asalto a un oficial.

Asimismo, el jefe de Policía detalló que todas las víctimas eran hombres, pero no precisó sus nacionalidades.

Las autoridades locales están en contacto con las embajadas respectivas y han pedido a posibles testigos que aporten vídeos o cualquier otra información que pueda ayudar en las pesquisas.

El hecho ocurrió la víspera a las 08H29 (hora local) y, según Sauceda, el vehículo se llevó por delante a un grupo de peatones que esperaban en una parada de autobús frente al refugio para personas sin hogar Centro Obispo Enrique San Pedro Ozanam, también albergue debido a los cientos de migrantes que transitan por la zona.

Responsable de la muerte de ocho personas, así como de que otras 18 resultaran heridas, George Álvarez, intentó huir del lugar de los hechos; pero fue detenido por civiles que presenciaron lo ocurrido.

Ver también

Rugen las armas en Sudán a pesar de pláticas en Arabia Saudita

Jartum/Prensa Latina El tronar de los bombardeos artilleros y aéreos marca hoy la vida aquí, …

33 Comentarios

  1. Kwwbmr
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:49 PM

    buy tadalafil generic brand tadalafil best erection pills

    Responder
  2. Eormao
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:49 PM

    tadalafil 40mg sale tadalafil 10mg tablet ed pills gnc

    Responder
  3. Ohipmd
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:47 PM

    buy cialis 5mg sale tadalafil 40mg cheap generic ed pills

    Responder
  4. Ljsbrh
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:46 PM

    cialis 40mg without prescription order cialis 10mg online ed pills comparison

    Responder
  5. Egmdza
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:46 PM

    order tadalafil for sale buy tadalafil 5mg without prescription best drug for ed

    Responder
  6. Ytwyud
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:42 PM

    buy cialis 10mg pill tadalafil 40mg oral blue pill for ed

    Responder
  7. Khvkov
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:42 PM

    tadalafil 20mg usa buy tadalafil 5mg generic buy erectile dysfunction meds

    Responder
  8. Admdxg
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:41 PM

    order cialis 5mg cialis 5mg over the counter natural pills for erectile dysfunction

    Responder
  9. Lznlxf
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:37 PM

    cialis 10mg cost tadalafil 20mg without prescription where to buy otc ed pills

    Responder
  10. Hgkoym
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:36 PM

    buy cialis 10mg without prescription buy tadalafil 10mg pill best pill for ed

    Responder
  11. Gmnsuo
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:35 PM

    tadalafil 40mg for sale buy tadalafil 20mg generic buy erectile dysfunction medications

    Responder
  12. Pzbgij
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:31 PM

    cialis 40mg brand order cialis sale best ed pills

    Responder
  13. Lxptng
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:30 PM

    cialis in usa cheap tadalafil tablets generic ed drugs

    Responder
  14. Xultnj
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:28 PM

    buy cialis 10mg pills cheap cialis sale ed pills that work

    Responder
  15. Wdvlqi
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:26 PM

    tadalafil oral cialis 20mg cheap buy generic ed pills for sale

    Responder
  16. Lngsur
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:23 PM

    tadalafil medication order generic cialis best otc ed pills

    Responder
  17. Vdnwta
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:23 PM

    cialis pills order cialis 20mg without prescription non prescription ed pills

    Responder
  18. Erwbin
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:22 PM

    purchase cialis online cheap purchase cialis buy cheap generic ed pills

    Responder
  19. Hikjmt
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:17 PM

    tadalafil for sale purchase tadalafil online cheapest ed pills online

    Responder
  20. Cohmnr
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:15 PM

    cialis 5mg for sale cialis 40mg for sale cheapest ed pills online

    Responder
  21. Pvboxh
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:10 PM

    buy tadalafil 40mg online cheap where to buy cialis pills for ed

    Responder
  22. Bnnwzo
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:07 PM

    cialis next day delivery usa female cialis buy ed medications

    Responder
  23. Gursei
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:04 PM

    buy tadalafil online tadalafil 40mg ca erection problems

    Responder
  24. Ffhzyy
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:04 PM

    tadalafil cost tadalafil 40mg over the counter free samples of ed pills

    Responder
  25. Zkwwow
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:03 PM

    tadalafil 5mg us buy cialis 20mg sale causes of erectile dysfunction

    Responder
  26. Mexnkx
    8 mayo, 2023 at 4:01 PM

    cialis 5mg oral purchase tadalafil sale ed pills for sale

    Responder
  27. Jmkijj
    8 mayo, 2023 at 3:54 PM

    buy tadalafil pills order tadalafil without prescription new ed drugs

    Responder
  28. Outlice
    8 mayo, 2023 at 3:53 PM

    Formally, regret for not recommending effective treatments becomes acceptable when chances of successes and expected treatment benefits are low priligy dapoxetine

    Responder
  29. Mitsmt
    8 mayo, 2023 at 3:52 PM

    tadalafil 5mg for sale order cialis 5mg sale otc ed pills that work

    Responder
  30. Ckpfem
    8 mayo, 2023 at 3:51 PM

    cialis next day delivery usa order cialis 10mg pills buy cheap generic ed pills

    Responder
  31. Jkwtwy
    8 mayo, 2023 at 3:48 PM

    brand cialis 10mg canadian cialis online pharmacy top ed drugs

    Responder
  32. Mfweid
    8 mayo, 2023 at 3:47 PM

    order tadalafil 20mg tadalafil pills best ed pill

    Responder
  33. Jgifrm
    8 mayo, 2023 at 3:46 PM

    order tadalafil 40mg sale cialis coupons over the counter ed pills that work

    Responder

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

© 1890-2019 Diario Co Latino | Todos los derechos reservados. Publicación de la Sociedad Cooperativa de Empleados de Diario Latino de R. L.