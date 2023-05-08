Acusado de homicidio autor de atropello a migrantes en Texas

TeleSUR
El autor del atropello de este domingo frente a un centro de acogida de inmigrantes en Brownsville en el estado de Texas, Estados Unidos (EE.UU.), fue acusado de ocho cargos por homicidio imprudente y otros diez por asalto agravado con arma mortal.
En conferencia de prensa, el jefe de Policía de la localidad texana, Felix Sauceda, precisó este lunes que todavía no se ha descartado que el atropello fuera intencional; por lo que los cargos recibidos podrían cambiar y aumentar.
La autoridad policial aseguró también que el acusado, de origen hispano, tenía antecedentes criminales, incluso dos asaltos con arma mortal y un asalto a un oficial.
Asimismo, el jefe de Policía detalló que todas las víctimas eran hombres, pero no precisó sus nacionalidades.
Las autoridades locales están en contacto con las embajadas respectivas y han pedido a posibles testigos que aporten vídeos o cualquier otra información que pueda ayudar en las pesquisas.
El hecho ocurrió la víspera a las 08H29 (hora local) y, según Sauceda, el vehículo se llevó por delante a un grupo de peatones que esperaban en una parada de autobús frente al refugio para personas sin hogar Centro Obispo Enrique San Pedro Ozanam, también albergue debido a los cientos de migrantes que transitan por la zona.
Responsable de la muerte de ocho personas, así como de que otras 18 resultaran heridas, George Álvarez, intentó huir del lugar de los hechos; pero fue detenido por civiles que presenciaron lo ocurrido.
