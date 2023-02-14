El PSG y el Bayern de Múnich darán el primer paso en los octavos de final de Champions

Rebeca Henríquez
@RebeHenriquez
La Europa Champions League vuelve este día con los encuentros más esperados de la primera vuelta de los octavos de final, donde los clubes intentarán a toda costa dar el primer paso de ventaja para ponerse en la siguiente fase de uno de los torneos más prestigiosos de fútbol europeo.
En la primera fecha destaca el choque entre el cuadro de Lionel Messi del Paris Saint-Germain contra el Bayern de Múnich, y el Liverpool reeditará la final de la Liga de Campeones de 2022, ante el Real Madrid.
Este martes, en horario de 2:00 p.m (hora El Salvador), el PSG se verá contra el Bayern. En el mismo horario, el AC Milán intentará superar al cuadro inglés del Tottenham. El miércoles, el Club Brujas jugará contra el Benfica, y los alemanes del Dortmund ante los ingleses del Chelsea.
El próximo martes 21 de febrero, los merengues y “the reds” del Liverpool se volverán a encontrar a las 2:00 p.m. Luego de la dramática final en la edición 2021-22, cuando el cuadro español venció por la mínima, un tanto de Vinicius Jr., en la final, y con el que se agenció la decimocuarta “orejona”. Ese mismo día, el Frankfurt se verá con el Napoli a la misma hora en el Deutsche Bank Park.
El miércoles 22, el número dos de la Premier League, el Manchester City, se enfrentará a los alemanes del RB Leipzig a la misma hora, y de forma simultánea el Inter de Milán.
La segunda vuelta se disputará entre el 7, 8, 14 y 15 de marzo.
Estado de los clubes de Champions en sus ligas en la actualidad
El PSG parte como el único club sobreviviente y número uno en la tabla de posiciones de la liga francesa. El Bayern, como primero de la Bundesliga, el Dormunt llegará como tercero de la misma, el Leipzig dos posiciones debajo de los amarillos y el cuadro de las águilas en el sexto lugar.
De la liga inglesa, el club de Pep Guardiola llegará como el mejor ubicado de la Premier, en el segundo lugar, mientras que el Tottenham en la quinta y el Liverpool en la novena, por encima de los blue, del Chelsea.
De la Serie A, aún se mantienen el Napoli, primero de Italia, el Inter de Milán en la segunda posición de la tabla y Milán que se ubica en la quinta posición hasta los octavos de final de la liga italiana.
En la serie de los lusos, Benfica, llegará a los octavos de Champions como líder del torneo y el Porto en la segunda posición. El Club Brujas, único de la liga de Bélgica, en la cuarta posición de la tabla.
