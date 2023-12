EEUU obstruye resolución de Consejo de Seguridad de ONU para exigir tregua humanitaria inmediata en Gaza

(231025) -- GAZA, Oct. 25, 2023 (Xinhua) -- Palestinians conduct rescue work at destroyed buildings after Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, on Oct. 25, 2023. The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 6,546, said the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 17,439 Palestinians were wounded in the coastal enclave, the ministry said in a statement. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)