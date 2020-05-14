web analytics
Página de inicio » Nacionales » Asamblea Legislativa aprueba Ley Transitoria para Facilitar el Cumplimiento Voluntario de Obligaciones Tributarias

Asamblea Legislativa aprueba Ley Transitoria para Facilitar el Cumplimiento Voluntario de Obligaciones Tributarias

Redacción Nacionales 14 mayo, 2020 Nacionales Comentarios 227 Vistas

Yanuario Gómez

@DiarioCoLatino

La Asamblea Legislativa aprueba esta tarde, con 69 votos en pantalla y 6 a mano alzada a favor la Ley Transitoria para Facilitar el Cumplimiento Voluntario de Obligaciones Tributarias en Virtud a la Emergencia Nacional ocasionada por la Pandemia por COVID-19.

En lectura dictamen de la Comisión de Salud Ratificando Proyecto de Decreto, por haber sido devuelto vetado por inconstitucional, el Decreto Legislativo N° 630, que contiene Ley Especial de Reconocimiento a los Profesionales y Trabajadores de la Salud ante la Pandemia del COVID-19.

