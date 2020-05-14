Asamblea Legislativa aprueba Ley Transitoria para Facilitar el Cumplimiento Voluntario de Obligaciones Tributarias

Yanuario Gómez
@DiarioCoLatino
La Asamblea Legislativa aprueba esta tarde, con 69 votos en pantalla y 6 a mano alzada a favor la Ley Transitoria para Facilitar el Cumplimiento Voluntario de Obligaciones Tributarias en Virtud a la Emergencia Nacional ocasionada por la Pandemia por COVID-19.
En lectura dictamen de la Comisión de Salud Ratificando Proyecto de Decreto, por haber sido devuelto vetado por inconstitucional, el Decreto Legislativo N° 630, que contiene Ley Especial de Reconocimiento a los Profesionales y Trabajadores de la Salud ante la Pandemia del COVID-19.
