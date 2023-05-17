UNIDAD SINDICAL SALVADOREÑA CRITICA A DIPUTADOS POR INDIFERENCIA A LEY DE GUARDIAS DE SEGURIDAD

@DiarioCoLatino
La unidad sindical salvadoreña, el movimiento social más fuerte del país, que aglutina a decenas de organizaciones sociales y miles de trabajadores, cuya fuerza y poder de convocatoria quedó demostrado el 1 de mayo, se ha pronunciado hoy molesta por la lentitud e indiferencia de los diputados de Nuevas Ideas, en relación a la ley que protege a los guardias de seguridad privada.
Aún cuando esta poderosa organización gremial ha expresado su respaldo al gobierno del presidente Nayib Bukele y respalda su reelección, no está conforme con el trabajo de los diputados, especialmente de la Comisión de trabajo del Asamblea Legislativa.
“Una cosa es el liderazgo de nuestro presidente Bukele, pero muy aparte es la pasiva actitud de estos diputados que parece no interesarles el sufrimiento del pueblo”, sostiene Ricardo Monge, dirigente de dicha gremial.
“Señores diputados de la Asamblea Legislativa y en especial la Comisión de Trabajo, sigue engavetada la ley que protege a los trabajadores de la seguridad privada.
¡¡Ya basta !!
Exigimos la aprobación de inmediato y no sigan siendo cómplices de las injusticias contra nuestros trabajadores”, se lee en un manifiesto público divulgado por la gremial.
La Unidad Sindical Salvadoreña, agradece la gestión del ministro de trabajo, Rolando Castro, en quien dicen, han encontrado apertura y solidaridad, pero lamentan que algunos diputados, “parecería que tienen una agenda personal de espaldas al pueblo”, enfatizó Jaime Avalos, otro prominente dirigente sindical.
La unidad Sindical Salvadoreña, no descarta ejercer una medida de presión frente al congreso si los legisladores continúan con la actitud indiferente.
Incorrect Information? Learn More The upgraded poker room covers 6,400 square feet and features 26 poker tables. It hosts cash games and daily tournaments, featuring buy-ins for players with different levels of experience. An astonishing 140,000 square foot gaming floor featuring over 2,000 Slot Machines including our High Limits Room and Dragon’s Den. Adding to the city’s impressive sports, entertainment and cultural attractions, JACK Cleveland welcomes millions of guests to the casino each year. The casino features more than 1,200 slot machines, nearly 100 table games and a 29-table poker room. The property has multiple lounges, including Rock Bar & Lounge, a buffet and three fast-casual. After 13 hours of play in The Mid-States Poker Tour $1,100 Main Event At JACK Casino Cleveland, Ohio, it was Minnesota native John Dennehey who ended up striking a deal heads up with Dustin Mcelhaney for $153,933 and the title. Mcelhaney took home second place for $133,058.
https://www.last-bookmarks.win/crypto-poker-group
We give Coral Casino 8 10. The pro’s are clear, they are very safe and reputable, and offer a wide range of games and slots to play. They offer a downlaodable app and a desktop version, both of which are fast and very easy to navigate. The new casino player free bonus is competitive. Whilst they offer fantastic customer service, their phone lines do not run 24 7. They offer fast deposits and withdrawals and a wide range of deposit methods including Paypal, Neteller & Skrill. We definately reccomend Coral Casino when players are looking for a new online casino to sign up to. With Coral moving online so early in 1999 it gave them a real run on their competitors, to this day the likes of Ladbrokes have been trying to catch up – which may explain why they have bought Coral out. This means the online casino and sportsbook, which are run separately to the shops from the British dependency Gibraltar, has been honed into one of the most user-friendly sites in the market place.