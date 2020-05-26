Último recuento de casos confirmados de COVID-19 en América Latina y el Caribe al 26 de mayo

BEIJING/Xinhua
Las siguientes son las últimas actualizaciones sobre los casos confirmados, muertos y curados de COVID-19 en América Latina y el Caribe, según el recuento del Centro de Ciencia e Ingeniería de Sistemas de la Universidad Johns Hopkins a las 04:00 GMT del 26 de mayo.
País Casos confirmados Muertos Curados
Brasil 374.898 23.473 153.833
Perú 123.979 3.629 50.949
Chile 73.997 761 29.302
México 71.105 7.633 49.452
Ecuador 37.355 3.203 18.003
Colombia 21.981 750 5.265
República Dominicana 15.073 460 8.285
Argentina 12.628 467 3.999
Panamá 11.183 310 6.279
Bolivia 6.660 261 647
Honduras 4.189 182 473
Guatemala 3.760 59 274
El Salvador 1.983 35 772
Cuba 1.947 82 1.704
Venezuela 1.177 10 302
Haití 958 27 22
Costa Rica 951 10 628
Paraguay 865 11 344
Uruguay 787 22 629
Jamaica 556 9 238
Nicaragua 279 17 199
Guyana 137 10 62
Trinidad y Tobago 116 8 108
Bahamas 100 11 46
Barbados 92 7 71
Antigua y Barbuda 25 3 19
Granada 23 0 18
Belice 18 2 16
Santa Lucía 18 0 18
San Vicente y las Granadinas 18 0 14
Dominica 16 0 16
San Cristóbal y Nieves 15 0 15
Surinam 11 1 9
Total 766.900 41.454 332.011
