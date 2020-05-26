web analytics
Centro América » Último recuento de casos confirmados de COVID-19 en América Latina y el Caribe al 26 de mayo

Último recuento de casos confirmados de COVID-19 en América Latina y el Caribe al 26 de mayo

Redacción Nacionales 26 mayo, 2020 Centro América, Internacionales, Portada Comentarios 302 Vistas

BEIJING/Xinhua

Las siguientes son las últimas actualizaciones sobre los casos confirmados, muertos y curados de COVID-19 en América Latina y el Caribe, según el recuento del Centro de Ciencia e Ingeniería de Sistemas de la Universidad Johns Hopkins a las 04:00 GMT del 26 de mayo.

País                                     Casos confirmados     Muertos      Curados

Brasil                                         374.898                 23.473        153.833

Perú                                           123.979                  3.629          50.949

Chile                                            73.997                     761          29.302

México                                         71.105                  7.633          49.452

Ecuador                                        37.355                  3.203          18.003

Colombia                                      21.981                    750             5.265

República Dominicana               15.073                     460             8.285

Argentina                                    12.628                     467             3.999

Panamá                                       11.183                     310             6.279

Bolivia                                          6.660                     261                647

Honduras                                      4.189                     182                473

Guatemala                                    3.760                       59                274

El Salvador                                   1.983                       35                772

Cuba                                             1.947                       82              1.704

Venezuela                                      1.177                        10               302

Haití                                                 958                        27                 22

Costa Rica                                        951                        10               628

Paraguay                                          865                        11                344

Uruguay                                           787                        22                629

Jamaica                                            556                          9                 238

Nicaragua                                        279                         17                 199

Guyana                                            137                         10                   62

Trinidad y Tobago                           116                          8                  108

Bahamas                                          100                         11                   46

Barbados                                            92                          7                   71

Antigua y Barbuda                            25                           3                   19

Granada                                             23                          0                    18

Belice                                                18                          2                    16

Santa Lucía                                       18                          0                    18

San Vicente y las Granadinas           18                          0                    14

Dominica                                          16                          0                    16

San Cristóbal y Nieves                     15                          0                    15

Surinam                                            11                          1                      9

Total                                         766.900                  41.454            332.011

