El Salvador, San Salvador 5 June 2020
Amidst a country lockdown due to COVID-19, Tropical Storm Amanda hit El Salvador on May 31 causing considerable damage to main roads and infrastructure nationwide. Tropical Storm Amanda is estimated to be the most devastating weather disaster in El Salvador in 22 years since Hurricane Mitch in 1998. WFP estimates that 336,300 people located in the most affected areas by the storm are severely food insecure.
The COVID-19 emergency in El Salvador will further be aggravated due to the damages caused by Tropical Storm Amanda, increasing the number of families already in food insecurity and dire conditions. The country was already suffering a disruption of economic activities, inflation of food prices and significant reduction in remittances, meanwhile reaching almost three-months of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. As a result, WFP is preparing to further scale-up its emergency operations to reach an additional 153,500 people over the next two months.
In the photo: Food distribution by WFP staff to families in a school that has been turned into a temporary shelter
Photo: WFP/David Fernandez
Último recuento de casos confirmados de COVID-19 en América Latina y el Caribe al 15 de junio
15 junio, 2020
Las siguientes son las últimas actualizaciones sobre los casos confirmados, muertos y curados de COVID-19 en América Latina y el Caribe, según el recuento del Centro de Ciencia e Ingeniería de Sistemas de la Universidad Johns Hopkins a las 04:00 GMT del 15 de junio.
País Casos confirmados Muertos Curados
Brasil 867.624 43.332 469.141
Perú 229.736 6.688 115.579
Chile 174.293 3.323 143.704
México 146.837 17.141 107.298
Colombia 48.896 1.670 19.640
Ecuador 46.751 3.896 23.064
Argentina 31.577 833 9.564
República Dominicana 22.962 592 13.320
Panamá 21.418 437 13.766
Bolivia 18.459 611 3.113
Guatemala 9.845 384 1.886
Honduras 8.858 312 967
Haití 4.165 70 24
El Salvador 3.720 74 1.846
Venezuela 2.978 25 835
Cuba 2.248 84 1.948
Costa Rica 1.715 12 752
Nicaragua 1.464 55 953
Paraguay 1.289 11 650
Uruguay 848 23 788
Jamaica 617 10 420
Surinam 208 3 9
Guyana 159 12 99
Trinidad y Tobago 123 8 109
Bahamas 103 11 68
Barbados 96 7 83
San Vicente y las Granadinas 27 0 25
Antigua y Barbuda 26 3 20
Granada 23 0 22
Belice 20 2 16
Santa Lucía 19 0 18
Dominica 18 0 16
San Cristóbal y Nieves 15 0 15
Total 1.647.137 79.629 929.758.
