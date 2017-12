La comunidad internacional comprometida con “un planeta sin contaminación”

Delegates take part in the official opening of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-3) at the UN headquarters on December 5, 2017 in Nairobi. The U.N. Environment Assembly (UNEA 3) began on December 4, 2017 with 7,000 delegates from around the world and 100 ministers, making it the highest level decision-making body on the environment. / AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA